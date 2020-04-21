See More Speed Reads
21 million Americans watched the 'One World: Together at Home' mega-concert on network TV

3:48 a.m.

Maybe it was the A-list musical roster, or the urge for solidarity with the health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, or perhaps a captive audience had run out of Netflix shows to binge, but 20.7 million Americans tuned in to watch Saturday night's two-hour "One World: Together at Home" concert on 26 television networks, Nielsen reported Monday. That number includes only people watching on NBC, CBS, ABC, Univision, and other TV networks.

The concert was also streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Apple TV, and other platforms, and broadcast around the world. Nielsen didn't have those numbers, though it said based on Twitter, Instgram, and Facebook engagement, "the program was the most social telecast across television on its airing date and the most social TV special through March and April to date."

The concert, organized by Lady Gaga with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, raised $127 million for COVID-19 relief and health care workers. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert co-hosted from their homes, and the performers included Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, a John Legend-Sam Smith virtual duet, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, several Keith Urbans, and Lady Gaga, both solo and with Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The most on-point song was probably a slightly modified cover of the Men Without Hats classic "Safety Dance," performed by Fallon, the Roots, and doctors and nurses.

The nearly 21 million viewers is about on par with a 2005 Hurricane Katrina relief concert and slightly less than a 2010 benefit concert after a devastating Haiti earthquake, Nielsen said. More than 59 million Americans tuned into a "tribute to heroes" at Yankee Stadium 10 days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, years before there was Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or the phrase "social media." Peter Weber

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly actively exploring a bid for the New York Mets

4:57 a.m.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Retired Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and fiancée Jennifer Lopez have retained JPMorgan Chase to explore a bid on the New York Mets, Variety reports. The Mets, based in Queens, are owned by the Wilpon family, which was negotiating a sale to hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen late last year. That deal, which valued the Mets at $2.6 billion, fell through after Cohen tried to change the terms, Variety says, noting that A-Rod and J-Lo have a combined net worth of about $700 million.

Would Mets fans be happy if their team was owned by a former Yankee and a woman from the Bronx? As long as the Mets win, fans probably won't care. Former teammate Derek Jeter owns a stake in the Miami Marlins, for example, and his involvement in the team gives "the Marlins cachet and a former player universally respected in baseball," the Miami Herald wrote in 2017. A-Rod would also bring that, while J-Lo could add some glamour. Jeter announced Monday that he is foregoing his annual $5 million salary as Marlins CEO during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Wilpons bought control of the MLB franchise in 2002, it was worth $391 million, Variety says, and along with the higher price tag, the new Mets owner will inherit annual losses of at least $50 million and a 2020 season that may not happen. Peter Weber

Late night hosts are bemused at Trump's encouragement of the 'virus huggers' flouting his own advice

3:00 a.m.

After a month of isolation, "some of us are starting to go a little kooky in the old squirrel cage," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Like a handful of idiots who were out this weekend protesting against social distancing." That's so out of the mainstream, he said, that "on Thursday, even Donald Trump encouraged social distancing — and the next day tweeted his support of the protests."

"To be clear, Trump is encouraging his followers to protest his own recommendations," Colbert said. The president said these "virus huggers" are justified in protesting because they are bored, he sighed. "Just because you have 'cabin fever' doesn't give you the right to go out and spread fever fever!" Colbert also noted Monday's historic plunge in oil futures: "Negative 40 bucks! I think that means when you go to the gas station, you get a free tank and $40 worth of Slim Jims. Now to save their profits, Texas oilfields are immediately switching over to drilling for toilet paper."

"There's so much oil right now that there's nowhere left to store it, so they're just paying people to take it off their hands," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's essentially how we're all going to feel in a few months about all that toilet paper we hoarded."

The anti-lockdown protests are "insane and counterproductive," and they "have clearly been infused with a far-right ideology," Noah said. "Many demonstrators wore MAGA hats, they held up anti-Semitic signs, and in Michigan, they even waved Confederate flags, a clear symbol of Michigan's proud Southern heritage. But it's not just fringe right-wing groups who have been stoking the flames. It's also mainstream right-wing groups, like Fox News."

The biggest problem is that "all of these morons are also have the support of the moron-in-chief," who's urging this "tiny minority" to violate the guidelines he just announced, Noah said. "It's like Trump is a head coach who told his team to kick a field goal, but now he's on the sidelines heckling them for doing it."

"People are getting restless, especially people who aren't too bright," Jimmy Kimmel said, pointing first to the people crowding a Florida beach on Saturday. He also found it "irresponsible to the most unbelievable degree" for Trump to urge his followers to "LIBERATE" states following White House guidelines, especially when Trump himself "refuses to even liberate Melania." Peter Weber

California governor says 'politics and frustration' aren't enough to have him modify stay-at-home order

12:50 a.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) isn't bowing to pressure to ease a statewide stay-at-home order he put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Newsom said Monday he won't modify the order until there is adequate COVID-19 testing and the threat to public health abates, the Los Angeles Times reports. A handful of protests have popped up across the state, with demonstrators saying they want businesses to reopen despite the virus still spreading, and officials from San Luis Obispo County have asked to "begin a science-based, thoughtfully phased reopening of our economy."

"If we're ultimately going to come back economically, the worst mistake we can make is making a precipitous decision based on politics and frustration that puts people's lives at risk and ultimately sets back the cause of economic growth and economic recovery," Newsom said. Singapore relaxed its restrictions and is now facing a second wave of infections, Newsom cautioned, and that could happen in California. "The virus knows no jurisdiction, knows no boundaries," he said.

Last week, Newsom said six things must happen before he will even consider easing his stay-at-home mandate, including the development of therapeutics and an increase in the number of hospital beds. "None of these local health directives can go further, or rather, go farther backward than the state guidance," Newsom said Monday. His administration will work with local officials, he added, to ensure that their decisions are all "health-based. ... Health first, science, and data. Everything else follows from that." Catherine Garcia

Biden plays the 'Buck Stops Here' card on Trump in biting new ad

12:33 a.m.

Some of President Trump allies and advisers have expressed concern that the daily coronavirus briefings Trump continues to hold are hurting his polling numbers and providing fodder for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Biden's campaign released a new ad on Monday featuring, you guessed it, Trump's comments from the coronavirus briefings, this batch focused on his renunciation of responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic response, teeing of President Harry S. Truman's famous, folksy leadership motto: "The Buck Stops Here."

"Donald Trump thought the job was about tweets and rallies and big parades," the Biden ad's narrator intones. "He never thought he's have to protect nearly 330 million Americans, so he didn't."

Biden made the same point more succinctly in a tweet Monday night.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dimmed Biden's visibility even as he became the presumptive Democratic nominee and Trump has jumped into the spotlight, for better or worse. But Biden's campaign announced Monday night that he raised more money than Trump in March, hitting a campaign high of $46.7 million.

Trump has yet to announce his March total, but the Republican National Committee has said it and Trump's campaign jointly raised $63 million in March versus $79.4 million for Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Both Trump and the RNC have much more cash on hand than Biden and the DNC and it's not clear how the lockdowns and resultant lack of campaign events will affect either candidate's fundraising. Peter Weber

Maryland's GOP governor wryly thanks Trump for offering the use of federal testing labs

April 20, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly insisted the U.S. has plenty of coronavirus tests for everyone who needs one, though it is up to states to procure them. One of the glaring holes in Trump's assertion is that state officials are publicly and privately confirming what people trying to get coronavirus tests have long known: There are not enough tests.

So when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Monday that his state had purchased 500,000 COVID-19 tests from testing powerhouse South Korea, thanks to Hogan's Korean-speaking wife, Trump suggested Hogan was just ill-informed about labs available in Maryland. Vice President Mike Pence later stepped up to announce that the federal government would now let governors utilize the federal labs Hogan says he's been "desperately been trying to get help" from. Hogan took to Twitter on Monday night to thank Trump, kind of.

The U.S. has conducted just over 4 million tests, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That is far short of the number of tests that many governors and nearly all public health experts say is needed to manage the outbreak after coronavirus lockdowns are lifted. Peter Weber

Trump tweets he will sign executive order to 'temporarily suspend immigration' into the U.S.

April 20, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday night tweeted that he will sign an executive order closing the United States to immigrants.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he wrote. Trump did not give any additional details, and The Washington Post notes that it is not clear "whether such an order would be possible."

Already, nearly all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended, The Associated Press reports. Critics say Trump is using the coronavirus pandemic to further hardline immigration policies, and this announcement will take attention away from the mounting U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which is now above 42,000. Catherine Garcia

South Korea investigating reports Kim Jong Un is in 'grave danger' following surgery

April 20, 2020
Kim Jong Un.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. intelligence agencies have received information that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in "grave danger" following surgery, a U.S. official with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday night.

He was last spotted on April 11 at a government meeting, and was absent at a birthday celebration on April 15 for his late grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung. Rumors swirled in 2014, when Kim Jong Un was briefly out of the public eye. Upon his return, he was seen using a cane, and South Korea intelligence determined that he had a cyst taken off his ankle, CNN reports.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based nonprofit that monitors North Korea, has reported that Kim is recovering from heart surgery, and his condition is improving. Officials with South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service told The Associated Press they were unable to immediately confirm the CNN or Daily NK reports, and are investigating both. Catherine Garcia

