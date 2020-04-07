See More Speed Reads
Lady Gaga shares details of her A-list WHO coronavirus TV concert with its hosts, Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon

6:47 a.m.

"I don't know about you, but even while I'm stuck at home, I can't help but feel I want to be doing more to help," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. He said all proceeds from a presidential-adjacent picture book and a new coronavirus social distancing T-shirt would go to two charities helping people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then he took a video call from Lady Gaga, the driving force behind a two-hour TV concert announced Monday with the World Health Organization and the advocacy group Global Citizen.

The "One World: Together at Home" concert will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and Stephen Colbert is one of the three hosts, along with Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Gaga listed some of the musicians who will be performing from their homes — Chris Martin, John Legend, Elton John, Lizzo, Paul McCartney — and said some of the Sesame Street cast will join in, too. "Oh, that's fantastic," Colbert said. "You know, a Muppet can be used as a face mask in an emergency."

Along with the Muppets, Gaga told Fallon on The Tonight Show, there will be artists, athletes, actors, and "a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting." Her goal for the concert, she said, is "to highlight this global, kind community that's coming together right now," "marvel at the bravery" of the medical community, and "show lots of acts of kindness." Gaga listed some of the donors who have jointly pledged $35 million to the effort, then surprise-FaceTime'd Apple CEO Tim Cook to confirm Apple's $10 million donation.

Gaga read some of the other confirmed artists on Kimmel Live: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Bille Eilish, Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder, among others. "Are you sure you've got room for us on this show?" Kimmel asked. "I feel like we're gonna be nothing more than a letdown." Gaga laughed nervously: "Please don't do that." She explained that the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will spend the donated money to get supplies to medical workers, expand testing, and boost 10 biotech firms researching vaccines. Peter Weber

COVID-19 is starting to take a deadly toll on grocery store workers

7:50 a.m.
Grocery store worker in Singapore
Ore Huiying/Getty Images

States and local governments have a patchwork of social distancing rules to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but all of them include supermarkets and grocery stores in the list of essential services exempt from closure. Now, "major supermarket chains are beginning to report their first coronavirus-related employee deaths, leading to store closures and increasing anxiety among grocery workers as the pandemic intensifies across the country," The Washington Post reports.

Grocery stores are looking to hire thousands of temporary workers to meet the sharp rise in demand from homebound customers, and even with the promise of hardship pay, gloves, make, and hand sanitizer, the deaths will likely give pause to potential hires. "One of the biggest mistakes supermarkets made early on was not allowing employees to wear masks and gloves the way they wanted to," supermarket analyst Phil Lempert told the Post. "We're going to start seeing people say, 'I'll just stay unemployed instead of risking my life for a temporary job.'"

The Post confirmed four deaths as of Monday: A Trader Joe's employee in Scarsdale, New York; two Walmart workers at the same store in Evergreen Park, Illinois, outside Chicago, in late March; and a 27-year-old greeter at a Giant supermarket in Largo, Maryland, who died last week. The Giant greeter, Leilani Jordan, "said, 'Mommy, I'm going to work because no one else is going to help the senior citizens get their groceries,'" her mother, Zenobia Shepherd, told the Post. "She only stopped going to work when she could no longer breathe."

In theory, a pandemic that forces people to stay home and threatens grocery store workers who have to interact with hundreds of customers is "the perfect moment for online grocery services," The Associated Press reports. "In practice, they've been struggling to keep up with a surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand." Peter Weber

Police find drowned body of Robert Kennedy's granddaughter, whose son is also presumed dead

5:01 a.m.
Shady Side, Maryland
Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Maryland police said Monday night that they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, a 40-year-old granddaughter of former Sen. Robert Kennedy, who disappeared along with son Gideon, 8, last Thursday when their canoe was evidently swept into the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland Natural Resources Police said they found McKean's body in 25 feet of water about 2.5 miles south of the waterfront home of her mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. They will resume the search for Gideon's body on Tuesday.

McKean and her son got into a canoe to retrieve a ball that had landed in the water. The canoe was found Thursday. The family was at Townsend's waterfront home to isolate from the COVID-19 coronavirus. McKean, the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative, and her husband have two other children, ages 7 and 2. Townsend was just a teenager when her father was shot dead and just 12 when her uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Her cousin John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard in 1999. Peter Weber

Late night hosts recap Trump's coronavirus weekend: 'snake oil salesman,' face mask refusenik

4:34 a.m.

"We're now entering Week 4 of self-isolation — or as historians will eventually call it, Canned Beef Week," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Government officials and health experts are warning that this is gonna be the toughest week yet of the coronavirus," but "there's one optimist in this sea of sober reality: Donald Trump." Because Trump is refusing to take charge of the national pandemic response, he said, "social distancing requirements have been left to the states," with decidedly mixed results.

"Scientists are working hard to develop a coronavirus treatment, but for now, we should all try to avoid misinformation about unproven cures," Colbert said. "And there is one popular source of rumors everyone should ignore." He showed some of Trump's hydroxycloroquin boosterism then a fake ad for the drug. Meanwhile, he added, the CDC's "sudden reversal" on wearing face masks in public "is a little confusing, but on Friday, the president used his daily briefing to make it even more confusing."

"Joe Biden said that from now on, he will wear a mask in public because it's important to follow the science," but "Trump has said that these guidelines are 'voluntary' and he will probably not wear a mask," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Which, let's be honest, doesn't surprise anyone — Trump is all about appearance. He's not gonna be wearing a mask" unless his aides can trick him into thinking of it as "a border wall for your face."

Meanwhile, states are begging for ventilators, but Trump is only offering "some unsolicited medical advice" on unproven treatments, Noah said. "Okay, here's what I don't get: Trump's acknowledging he's not a doctor, while legitimate doctors who could answer these questions are standing right there next to him. Why are we getting his opinion at all?"

"We've been calling Trump a snake oil salesman for years, and now he's literally standing at a podium trying to sell us a miracle cure," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "And by the way, you know Trump and his buddies own stock in hydroxychorloquine because it's a six-syllable word and he didn't stumble on it once." Look, he added, "obviously it would be terrific news if a genuine antiviral medication was proven successful in clinical trials," but Trump is urging people to try an unproven medicine "because he's already failed to supply other life-saving equipment." Watch below. Peter Weber

Anonymous donor buys $150 in gift cards for every household in Earlham, Iowa

2:19 a.m.

Last week, every household in Earlham, Iowa — all 549 of them — received a gift that no one was expecting.

On March 26, Mayor Jeff Lillie received a phone call from a man calling on behalf of an anonymous donor looking to help boost the town's economy. The donor wanted to buy and then give away 100 $50 gift cards for the Hometown Market and West Side Bar and Grille, but Lillie offered a suggestion. A new restaurant had just opened up in town, Trostel's Broken Branch, and he was hoping they could be part of the deal.

The donor agreed, and by the end of the day, stunned Lillie when they offered to purchase 549 $50 gift cards from each business. This meant every household in Earlham would receive $150 worth of gift cards, and more than $27,000 would be spent at Hometown Market, West Side Bar and Grille, and Trostel's Broken Branch. "Financially, it's one of the biggest things that's ever happened to this small town," Lillie told the Des Moines Register.

City staffers got to work stuffing 549 envelopes with the gift cards and a letter explaining the situation, and they arrived in mailboxes on Thursday. No one was more surprised by this turn of events than Jennifer Trostel, whose husband owns Trostel's Broken Branch. The restaurant is brand new and doesn't have a full staff yet, and she worried that the coronavirus pandemic would shut the place down before it ever fully opened. The stranger's act of generosity, she told the Register, "just gave us hope." Catherine Garcia

U.S. Supreme Court sides with GOP on Wisconsin election, apparently rewrites state election law

2:12 a.m.

Wisconsin's local elections and presidential primaries will likely proceed on Tuesday after the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down an executive order Monday from Gov. Tony Evers (D) to delay the election to June 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak. There are open questions about how many polling places will be open and how many people will be able to vote by absentee ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday night that Wisconsin voters must hand-deliver their absentee ballots by Tuesday evening or have them postmarked April 7, overruling a lower court that had extended absentee voting for six days.

The U.S. Supreme Court, like the state court, split along ideological lines, siding with the state and national Republican Party. In the dissent for the four liberals on the court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg warned of "massive disenfranchisement" due to the conservative majority's "eleventh hour" intervention "to prevent voters who have timely requested absentee ballots from casting their votes." As of Monday, only 57 percent of the 1.3 million requested absentee ballots had been returned, The Associated Press reports, and "it’s unclear how many of the outstanding 539,000 ballots will be in voters' hands by Tuesday to meet the April 7 postmark deadline."

The court conservatives said Ginsberg's "entirely misplaced" dissent "completely overlooks" that the court is allowing the absentee ballots to be received by April 13, so long as they are postmarked April 7. But that changes Wisconsin election law, says Matthew DeFour, state politics editor for the Wisconsin State Journal.

The state Supreme Court — one of whose 5 conservative members recused himself because he's on Tuesday's ballot — said Evers lacked the authority to change the election date. Evers had called the GOP-controlled legislature into special session over the weekend to shift the date or switch to all-mail-in-ballots, like Ohio did, but the Republican leaders gaveled in and out of season without taking any action, NPR News reports. Thousands of poll workers have refused to participate in the election over COVID-19 fears; heavily Democratic Milwaukee, for example, will have just five polling sites, not its planned 180. The National Guard has been asked to help. Peter Weber

With courtrooms closed, family finds a different way to make son's adoption official

1:35 a.m.
A judge's gavel.
iStock

It wasn't the adoption ceremony they planned, but in the end, the only thing that mattered was Dominic became an official member of the Parsons family.

Before courthouses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tania and Christopher Parsons were planning a special day for Dominic, 7. They adopted their 13-year-old daughter Angel in 2017, and it was clear how much she "loved her special day and how memorable it was," Tania told ABC News. They wanted the same thing for Dominic, but plans had to change when the coronavirus hit.

Instead of holding the ceremony in a courtroom, Judge John Cherry called the Parsons at their Pennsylvania home, and officiated the formal adoption over the phone. Cherry told Tania and Christopher they are "two angels" who will "guarantee a life of happiness and love for this child," and said the court is "so grateful to you for stepping up."

He also gave the family something to look forward to — when kids go into his courtroom, he lets them pick out a toy, and Cherry told ABC News he "made a promise that when this is over, they can all come to Judge Cherry's treasure chest." Catherine Garcia

Trump has a 'small personal financial interest' in hydroxycholorquine drugmaker. Allies have bigger stakes.

12:31 a.m.

President Trump has been promoting the malaria and lupus drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 "with all of the enthusiasm of a real estate developer," even as the medical experts on his coronavirus task force have repeatedly "warned against overselling a drug yet to be proved a safe remedy, particularly for heart patients," The New York Times reports. Some hospitals in Sweden stopped using hodroxycholoriquinine to treat the coronavirus due to adverse side effects, and the International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy rejected a positive French study it had published on the drug, cited by Trump.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease officials, has warned publicly and privately against promoting the drug absent studies showing its effectiveness, and "behind the scenes, career health officials have raised even stronger warnings about the risk to some Americans' heart health and other complications, but been warned not to publicly speak out and potentially contradict Trump," Politico reports. "Trump's focus on the drugs ... has increasingly warped his administration's response. Health officials have been told to prioritize the anti-malaria drugs over other projects that scientists believe have more potential to fight the outbreak." So...

"If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president," the Times reports. "Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine." Other top Trump donors, allies, gold buddies, and Cabinet officials also have various ties to hydroxychlorquine.

On the other hand, some hospitals in New York are using the drug to treat COVID-19, with mixed results. Senior administration officials tell Politico that Trump really believes hydroxychloroquine could end the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has told associates Oracle founder Larry Ellison first pointed him to the drug, and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, Rudy Giuliani, and trade adviser Peter Navarro have boosted his faith. "He thinks that it's the drug that's going to get everyone back to work," one Republican close to the White House told Politico, joking: "Do you have a supply?" Peter Weber

