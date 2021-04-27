10 things you need to know today: April 27, 2021

Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Only 22 percent of unvaccinated Americans are willing to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, even after a temporary pause on its use was lifted last week, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday. The pause came after the vaccine was linked to extremely rare but serious blood clots, although regulators said the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks. Some of those who don't want Johnson & Johnson's vaccine simply aren't willing to get vaccinated, but far more consider the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be safe. The U.S. has more than enough supply of the other two approved vaccines for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Still, the Johnson & Johnson hesitancy complicates the push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, because it is easier to store and requires just one shot, which is helpful because some people have failed to get their second Pfizer or Moderna dose. [The Washington Post]