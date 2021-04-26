2020 Census
New York lost a House seat by only 89 people in 2020 census count

4:49 p.m.

New York was one of seven states to lose a House seat and Electoral College vote after the 2020 census count, and, boy, was it a close call.

The Empire State was neck-in-neck with Minnesota in the race to avoid a seat loss, with the latter ultimately keeping its delegation in tact by a difference of 89 people. That's the narrowest population margin by which the last seat in Congress was decided since at least 1940, surpassing a difference of 231 in 1970.

The news prompted many people to point out the importance of filling out census forms, though others grimly noted that the census is a count of the population as of April 1, 2020. At that point, New York, and especially New York City, was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and had already reported 447 COVID-19 deaths. Tim O'Donnell

New York Times columnist discovers people can get stories featuring their houses removed from Facebook

3:43 p.m.
Facebook logo.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

There's a surprisingly easy, but apparently little known way to get a news article taken down from Facebook, The New York Times' media columnist Ben Smith writes.

Smith made his discovery after talking to a senior Facebook lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity (with the company's approval) about the decision to remove a New York Post article detailing how much a Black Lives Matter activist paid for her house from the platform. The Post, which traditionally leans to the right on the political spectrum, accused Facebook of trying to silence its journalism, but Smith learned that the decision fell under company policy. The specific rule is that if an article shows your house or apartment, you can complain to Facebook, which will then make sure none of its users can share the article on their timeline or via Facebook Messenger.

There don't appear to be any ifs, ands, or buts, about the policy, either. Dozens of articles could be taken down per day if people wanted; for example, Smith writes that, hypothetically, if former President Donald Trump was "annoyed about a story that includes a photo of him outside his suite at Mar-a-Lago" he could bring it up with Facebook and get it taken down. The main reason that doesn't happen, Smith suggests, seems to be the simple fact that few people are aware of the policy, which the Facebook lawyer described as "super clear." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Oscars viewership plunges to an all-time low

2:42 p.m.

The ratings are in for Sunday's Academy Awards, and they're about as disastrous as expected.

An average of 9.85 viewers tuned into the Oscars on Sunday, down significantly from 23.6 million viewers in 2020, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. These numbers from Nielsen are preliminary, but at the moment, this is the first time in history the Oscars failed to draw more than 10 million viewers.

Last year's 23.6 million viewers for the Academy Awards, which was the previous all-time low, was already considered a disappointing showing. As recently as 2014, CNN notes, the Oscars managed to pull in over 40 million viewers.

But it had been widely anticipated that the Oscars' viewership would tank this year, considering previous awards shows also saw significant ratings declines amid the pandemic. The 2021 Golden Globes drew only 6.9 million viewers, down from over 18 million the year before, and the Grammys also lost about 10 million viewers. Viewership for awards shows has generally been in decline for years — although the 2019 Oscars unexpectedly improved in the ratings — but the plunges have been far more dramatic during the pandemic.

Sunday's Oscars saw Nomadland, an unusually small movie to become an Oscar frontrunner, take the Academy Award for Best Picture following a year in which many splashy movie releases were delayed as theaters closed. It was an intimate ceremony, with a relatively small audience gathering in person. Producers also sought to change things up with numerous format tweaks, not making much use of clips of the nominated films or comedic monologues, though the telecast ultimately drew mixed reviews.

As theaters re-open, the Academy can expect a number of major movies, including Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, to possibly be in contention for next year's Oscars, which could help the show bounce back in the ratings. Certainly, the total number of viewers can't get much lower than this — right? Brendan Morrow

The U.S. will soon send its unused AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines around the world

2:02 p.m.
Signs indicating Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are out of stock in India.
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States will soon begin sharing its entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the White House told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has not been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration yet, but White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the country doesn't need the supply at this point, anyway, given "the strong portfolio of vaccines" already available in the country. That includes the shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Biden administration had previously shared about 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with neighboring Canada and Mexico, but the latest announcement answers calls to expand the strategy further. Per AP, 10 million doses of the vaccine have been produced and are awaiting FDA quality inspection before they can ship out, while 50 million more are in various stages of production and should be good to go by May or June. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

ABC executive is glad 'everybody was talking about' the Oscars' controversial ending

1:53 p.m.
Joaquin Phoenix
Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The ending of Sunday's Oscars may have been the worst that viewers have ever heard of. But, one ABC executive might respond, you have heard of it.

The 93rd Academy Awards concluded with one of the show's most shocking endings of all time after producers surprisingly gave out the award for Best Actor, not Best Picture, last. Seemingly, the hope was to end with Chadwick Boseman posthumously winning that trophy. But instead, Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins in a major upset, and Hopkins wasn't even there to deliver a speech. This made for a bizarrely anticlimactic conclusion, and the decision to reshuffle the awards based on the assumption that Boseman would win drew criticism, especially since this awkward finale somewhat overshadowed Nomadland's historic Best Picture win.

On Monday morning, ABC executive Rob Mills defended the decision in an interview with Variety while celebrating the fact that, well, at least people are discussing it.

"It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills said. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it."

Mills also said that the order in which the awards were given out was tweaked to create a sense of unpredictability.

"I think some people thought maybe they missed some awards," Mills told Variety. "'Why is best picture early?' or, ''What's happening, this is crazy,' almost like, 'How can this possibly happen? Best picture has to end it!' Some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy."

Yes, one might think questions like "what's happening" and "how can this possibly happen" aren't feelings you'd want confused viewers to have at the conclusion of a three-hour awards show. But one thing's for sure: for better or for worse, this is one Oscars ending that, like the infamous La La Land flub before it, won't be soon forgotten. Brendan Morrow

Chinese state media reportedly ordered not to report on Chloé Zhao's Oscar wins

1:15 p.m.
Chloe Zhao.
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The Chinese government is not celebrating Chloé Zhao's historic Oscar victories, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Zhao, who was born and raised in China before moving to the United States in high school, on Sunday night became the first woman of color (and only the second woman ever) to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for her film Nomadland, which also notched best picture. But most state-controlled media organizations in her country of birth did not spread the news, with two state media journalists telling The Wall Street Journal that they had received orders from Beijing's propaganda ministry not to report on Zhao's awards. Congratulatory messages directed at Zhao on Chinese social media sites were also reportedly taken down.

The clampdown isn't entirely surprising. As the Journal notes, when Zhao first began racking up accolades for Nomadland earlier this year, a 2013 interview in which Zhao referred to China as a place "where there are lies everywhere" resurfaced, sparking a backlash to the initial excitement.

The Global Times published the sole Chinese state-media acknowledgement of Zhao's big night. It was packaged in an English-language editorial calling on the director to become "more mature" and "avoid being a friction point." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Rick Santorum lambasted over comments seemingly erasing Native Americans from history

12:36 p.m.

Rick Santorum's critics did not take kindly to comments the former Pennsylvania senator made while speaking at a Young America's Foundation event last week.

During his talk, Santorum offered his views on the founding of America, which he ties to the Judeo-Christian principles of persecuted Europeans who crossed the Atlantic and "created a blank slate ... birthed a nation from nothing. I mean there was nothing here." After Media Matters' Jason Campbell posted the clip on Twitter, critics decried Santorum's remarks as not only historically inaccurate, but also as an example of white supremacy and the erasure of Native American history and culture.

The Republican did appear to catch himself and acknowledged that Native Americans had lived on the continent before European settlers made their way over, but he added that "candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." That clarification may have actually angered people even more, since it was seen as blatantly ignoring the role of destructive U.S. policies, including the forcible removal of indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands, played in the loss of culture and language. Tim O'Donnell

Unvaccinated Americans are snubbing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

10:53 a.m.

Unvaccinated Americans are not keen on receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot, even after a temporary pause on its use was lifted last week, a Washington Post/ABC News poll found.

Only 22 percent of people in the demographic are willing to get the vaccine, which has been linked to very rare but serious cases of blood clots.

While that number can likely be partially chalked up to folks who are not willing to get vaccinated at all, a significantly higher number of unvaccinated Americans consider the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be safe.

The good news for the United States is that the country has more than enough supply of the other two approved vaccines for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Still, the hesitancy surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could have ramifications — it's easier to store than its fellow vaccines, so it could come in handy for hard-to-reach populations, the Post notes, and it only requires a single-shot, which could help buck the trend of some people not going to get their second Pfizer or Moderna dose.

Those attributes also mean Johnson & Johnson is theoretically a crucial weapon in vaccinating much of the world, so it's worth keeping an eye on whether that hesitancy extends beyond the U.S.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted among 1,007 adults in the U.S. between April 18-21. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

