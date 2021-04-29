10 things you need to know today: April 29, 2021

Outrage rises over death of Latino man pinned by California police

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Alameda faced intense criticism on Wednesday following the release of body-camera video showing an officer with his knee on the back of a 25-year-old Latino man as he gasps for several minutes before dying. The man, identified as Mario Gonzalez, is heard saying "I didn't do nothing, OK?" One of the officers suggests rolling Gonzalez on his side, but the other says he doesn't "want to lose what I got." Then the officers say they have no weight on Gonzalez's back, but he loses consciousness. "There is going to be a very intensive inquiry on this," said Ed Obayashi, a Northern California sheriff's deputy and veteran police trainer. "It is rare that a non-threatening, non-belligerent person ends up dying like this." [Los Angeles Times]