10 things you need to know today: April 30, 2021

5 arrested over shooting of Lady Gaga's dog-walker in dognapping

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday five people were arrested after Lady Gaga's dog-walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in February. The dogs were later returned, and the dog-walker was expected to make a full recovery. Three suspects were charged with attempted murder, and two were charged as accessories to the crime. One of the alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, who told police she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address offering a $500,000 reward. Authorities told Gaga not to pay the reward. Police said the four other suspects were allegedly "all documented gang members," and McBride had a relationship with the father of one of them. Detectives don't believe Gaga's dog-walker was targeted because she was the owner, but because of the value of the breed. [ABC News, TMZ]