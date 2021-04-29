Woof
Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

5:59 p.m.
Lady Gaga
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker — and among them was the woman who turned the pets in.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday five people were arrested after Gaga's dog walker was shot and her two dogs stolen in February, TMZ and ABC News reported. The dogs were later returned, and the dog walker was expected to make a full recovery.

Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Authorities, TMZ writes, were "suspicious of her from the jump" and told Gaga not to pay the reward.

Police said the four other suspects were allegedly "all documented gang members," and McBride had a relationship with the father of one of them. Detectives don't believe the suspects were targeting Gaga's dog walker because she was the owner, the LAPD also said, but "evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery." Brendan Morrow

cohen v. Giuliani
Michael Cohen predicts Giuliani will turn on Trump 'in a heartbeat'

5:05 p.m.

After federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's home and office, CNN is getting some analysis from someone who knows a bit about that: Michael Cohen.

Cohen weighed in Thursday after Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, had his home and office searched by investigators amid a probe into his Ukraine business dealing. Cohen, a former Trump attorney, also had his home and office raided in 2018 before he ultimately faced criminal charges including tax evasion and was sentenced to prison.

Cohen speculated the probe into Giuliani will end up expanding as investigators sort through a "multitude of documents," and "we have no idea how expansive" it will get because "who knows what's on" his computers and phones. Asked by CNN whether he thinks Giuliani could "turn on" Trump and offer up information, Cohen predicted he would.

"Prior to Donald becoming president, Rudy didn't like Donald, and Donald certainly didn't like Rudy," Cohen said. "So do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely. He certainly doesn't want to follow my path."

Cohen went on to predict Giuliani is "going to start talking one, two, three" and will "make an agreement with the Southern District of New York," as he "knows how to avoid what the ultimate consequence is going to be." Cohen also recalled once warning Giuliani he would be thrown "under the bus," something he now believes will happen.

"Rudy, I told you so," Cohen told CNN. "I told you so!" Brendan Morrow

what is...
Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

3:21 p.m.
Jeopardy!
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy?

Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports.

The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show.

"I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are."

Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it.

"Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air."

The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." Brendan Morrow

not welcome
Morgan Wallen earns Billboard Music Awards nominations but isn't invited to the show after use of racial slur

1:39 p.m.
Morgan Wallen
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Morgan Wallen may be a nominee at this year's Billboard Music Awards, but that doesn't mean he's actually invited.

Nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were revealed on Thursday, and Wallen received six nods, including for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Country Artist. But Dick Clark Productions clarified that while the country singer is a "finalist this year based on charting," he will have no involvement in the ceremony itself after video in February showed him using the N-word, per Entertainment Weekly.

"As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," Dick Clark Productions said.

Wallen was suspended by his label over his racist conduct, and he apologized at the time for using an "unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur." He said earlier this month he's "really worked on myself" since then is "proud of the work I've put in," though he added he wouldn't be performing any tour dates this summer. Wallen was previously disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work," Dick Clark Productions' said. "We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."

Overall, The Weeknd led the nominations with 16 nods, which comes after he was infamously completely shut out at this year's Grammys. Brendan Morrow

just seeing this!
T-Pain discovers he's been 'accidentally straight up ignoring' celebrities on Instagram for 2 years

12:36 p.m.

We've all broken out a disingenuous "sorry, just seeing this now!" reply once in a while, but with T-Pain, it's apparently for real.

The rapper revealed Wednesday he had absolutely no idea until this week that there's a request folder on Instagram that turned out to be "full of celebs trying to reach me," meaning he's been "accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like two years."

Indeed, T-Pain in a video scrolled through the many mentions and DMs from very famous people he's been failing to respond to — including a message from Viola Davis' account sent 97 weeks ago. Dude! You can't ignore Viola Davis!

"How do I super apologize?" T-Pain wrote. "Press conference? Town hall meeting?"

I guess you can say he … can't believe it? Brendan Morrow

Biden's joint address
Biden missed an opportunity to 'reduce vaccine hesitancy' with address, expert argues

11:21 a.m.

During his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But one expert thinks he left an opportunity to encourage vaccination on the table.

Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst, wrote a Washington Post op-ed arguing the president "missed his biggest opportunity to reduce vaccine hesitancy" with the address, pointing to the fact that there were a limited number of attendees in the House chamber, and they still wore masks and maintained physical distance.

"If I didn't know better, I would have thought this was six months ago, before Americans had access to safe, highly effective vaccines," Wen wrote.

While Wen can "understand the need for caution," she's concerned a "very damaging narrative is taking hold" that there's no reason to get vaccinated given that there are still "so many precautions" for those who do.

Others might counter that this was appropriate because the CDC is continuing to recommend both vaccinated and unvaccinated people avoid large crowds. Wen, though, also takes issue with the CDC's "overly-cautious" guidelines, urging the agency to "clearly distinguish between events in which anyone can attend and events that allow only those fully vaccinated."

Wen argued that if lawmakers were required to be fully vaccinated to attend the speech but were then permitted to remove their masks and sit side-by-side like they might have pre-pandemic, this could have "sent an unequivocal message that vaccines are safe, effective and the key to ending the pandemic."

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist, echoed Wen's sentiments, writing that "we have to start putting our money where our mouth is in signaling, messaging, modeling the effectiveness of the vaccines." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

'alarming'
U.S. reportedly investigating a potential energy attack near the White House

9:26 a.m.
White House
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Federal officials are investigating two incidents in the United States that appeared similar to the mysterious apparent attacks that left overseas personnel suffering from "debilitating" symptoms, CNN reports.

In one incident, a National Security Council official was reportedly sickened near the south side of the White House in November 2020, while in another, a White House official "reported a similar attack" while walking her dog in a Virginia suburb in 2019. They "reported similar symptoms to CIA and State Department personnel impacted overseas, and officials quickly began to investigate the incident as a possible 'Havana syndrome' attack," CNN writes.

Officials have previously been investigating mysterious incidents starting in 2016 in which U.S. personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained symptoms including nausea, ear popping, vertigo, and headaches, which a government study suggested may have been caused by directed microwave energy. Investigators, CNN reports, haven't determined whether these two incidents in the U.S. are connected to ones that occurred overseas or what might have caused them, but the report notes that the "fact that such an attack might have taken place so close to the White House is particularly alarming."

This news comes after The New York Times reported in March that a CIA task force was seeking to expand its inquiry into the "Havana syndrome" incidents.

"CIA is working alongside other government agencies to double down on our efforts to find answers regarding the unexplained global health incidents that have impacted personnel," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett said.

Last week, Politico reported the Pentagon warned lawmakers "about the growing and urgent threat of directed-energy attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East and elsewhere," telling them that the suspected energy attacks were "growing across the world." CNN reports, though, that investigators "still haven't completely ruled out the possibility that the symptoms are caused by some kind of naturally occurring phenomenon rather than a weapon." Brendan Morrow

'summer of new york city'
New York City to 'fully reopen' on July 1, de Blasio says

8:33 a.m.

New York City is planning to "fully reopen" just before the Fourth of July, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has announced.

The New York City mayor revealed the date on which officials plan to lift restrictions and allow for a full reopening of the city, which was the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak early on in the pandemic last year, during an interview with MSNBC.

"Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1," de Blasio said. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength."

De Blasio cited the fact that in New York City, "people have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers," and "we're just seeing a better situation every day." The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the city has dropped by 56 percent in the past month, according to Bloomberg. The mayor's announcement came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) earlier this month said the state is planning to fully reopen its economy on June 15. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic," Newsom said at the time.

De Blasio acknowledged that "we do have work to do" before this full reopening can be achieved, but he added that "I'm quite confident we'll be ready for full strength by July 1" as vaccinations continue in the city.

"COVID's plummeting," de Blasio said. "We now have the confidence that we can pull all these pieces together and get life back really, in many ways, to where it was, where people can enjoy an amazing summer. This is going to be the summer of New York City. ... I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again."

But de Blasio noted that "state government and federal government always have a say." Brendan Morrow

