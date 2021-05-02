10 things you need to know today: May 2, 2021

North Korea warns U.S. faces 'grave situation' after Biden calls country a threat

The North Korean Foreign Ministry on Sunday responded to remarks President Biden made last week in his first address to Congress by saying the United States will face "a very grave situation." Biden referred to North Korea's nuclear program as a "serious" threat, which Pyongyang called a "big blunder." "His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward [North Korea] as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century," Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official said in a statement. Now that the U.S.'s North Korea policy "has become clear," Kwon said, "we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures." He did not specify what steps Pyongyang plans on taking. The White House announced on Friday that it has completed its review of North Korea policy and will seek a middle ground between the strategies of the Obama and Trump administrations. [The Associated Press, BBC]