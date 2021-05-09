10 things you need to know today: May 9, 2021

Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. While there was a lot of skepticism surrounding the show's choice given Musk's propensity for saying and tweeting controversial things, the live show seems to have mostly gone smoothly. Musk delivered a self-deprecating monologue, during which his mother appeared, and he also revealed he has Asperger's syndrome, reportedly marking the first time he has spoken publicly about the diagnosis. Musk's appearance on the show also led to a tumble for his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, which was down 24 percent and trading as low as 54 cents Saturday night after surging this month. The currency got a couple of mentions during the show, as investors expected, though CNN notes it's unclear whether the selloff was driven by investors wanting Musk to have been more supportive on air or if there was a "buy the rumors, sell the news" strategy. [Saturday Night Live, CNN]