10 things you need to know today: May 10, 2021

Biden aides say U.S. 'turning the corner' on pandemic

Biden administration officials said Sunday that the fight against the coronavirus is nearing a new phase in which vaccinated people will be able to return to an essentially normal life after a year of lockdowns and other extraordinary precautions. The changes could include an easing of mask-wearing recommendations, officials said. "I would say we are turning the corner," said Jeff Zients, President Biden's COVID-19 coordinator, on CNN's State of the Union. The administration last week said it was stepping up efforts to chip away at vaccine hesitancy, which has slowed the national vaccination campaign. The administration aims for 70 percent of American adults to have at least one vaccine dose by July 4. So far, about 58 percent of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose, according to the CDC. [The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times]