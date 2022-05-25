Texas runoff between last anti-abortion House Democrat and progressive challenger still too close to call

It's a nail-biter in Texas.

The Tuesday runoff contest between longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in Texas' 28th District is still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, NPR reports, per The Associated Press.

The more conservative Cuellar has held the set since 2005, NPR notes, and boasts backing from a number of top House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.). But Cisneros is endorsed by multiple prominent progressives, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.).

As of roughly 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the two candidates were separated by just 175 votes, with Cuellar in the lead. Despite such a narrow margin, Cuellar declared victory Tuesday night — though Cisneros declined to concede defeat. Mail-in ballots can still be counted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, so more might come in, Forbes notes. Cisneros can also request a recount given the closeness of the race.

Important to note in the contest is the underlying issue of abortion rights, given Cuellar's status as the last anti-abortion Democrat, and the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.