Voters head to the polls in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Minnesota

Tuesday marks another busy election day in America, with primaries taking place in Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, and Minnesota.

In Georgia, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is facing off against David Perdue, an ex-senator backed by former President Donald Trump. Kemp currently boasts a strong lead, while Stacey Abrams runs unopposed in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker — another Trump pick — is also expected to prevail in his respective primary, as is incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In Alabama, analysts are keeping an eye on GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, who Trump endorsed then un-endorsed for his sagging performance (though Trump claims it's because Brooks got too "woke"). "Now," writes The Washington Post, "Brooks is trying to win without Trump against well-funded opponents Katie Britt and Mike Durant."

Meanwhile, in Arkansas, Trump's former White House press secretary — Sarah Huckabee Sanders — is making a run for governor, following in the footsteps of her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R).

Then there's Texas, where the liberal Jessica Cisneros and George P. Bush (of the Bush family) successfully forced Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and attorney general Ken Paxton (R) into runoffs, respectively.

And finally, that brings us to Minnesota, where officials are holding a special election to fill late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn's seat. Hagedorn's widow, Jennifer Carnahan, is among those vying for the spot.