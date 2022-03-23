Trump walks back endorsement of 'woke' Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate primary

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks (R) seemingly after Brooks suggested moving on from the results of the 2020 election, CNN reports.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went "woke" and stated, referring to the 2020 presidential election scam, 'put that behind you, put that behind you,'" Trump wrote in a statement, alluding to comments Brooks made at a Trump rally in August. "The 2020 election was rigged, and we can't let them get away with it."

Trump does what was expected and dumps Brooks, and now has a new meaning for “woke,” which is disagreeing that 2020 should be relived forever pic.twitter.com/wgmo6X51G0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 23, 2022

Despite the former president's repeated claims, audits have found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome of the last election.

Trump went on to highlight the 44-point lead Brooks took in the race following his initial endorsement. But "[Brooks] then hired new campaign staff who 'brilliantly' convinced him to 'stop talking about the 2020 election.' He listened to them."

"Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate," Trump said, adding that he "will be making a new endorsement in the near future!"

Notably, Brooks was the first Republican lawmaker to vote against certifying the 2020 election back in January of 2021. The Washington Post's Michael Scherer also notes Brooks' chances were "fading long before" he hired new campaign staff — a claim with which Inside Election's Jacob Rubashkin agrees. In his opinion, Trump's un-endorsement is simply an attempt at saving face.

Mo Brooks was fading long before new campaign staff. That was reason for new campign staff. Trump endorsed before field was set. https://t.co/JfJzQE6sgj — michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) March 23, 2022

Put differently: if Mo Brooks had made those same comments and was still polling in first place, I would be shocked if Trump pulled his support. — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) March 23, 2022

As for remaining options, Trump might now shift support to one of the other two leading GOP candidates in the Alabama Senate primary — former Alabama Business Council President Katie Britt or Army veteran Mike Durant.