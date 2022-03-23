Brooks responds after Trump yanks endorsement: 'I break my sworn oath for no man'

Alabama Senate candidate and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks has issued a response after former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of the lawmaker and political ally.

"It's disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again. Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies," Brooks wrote. "I wish President Trump wouldn't fall for McConnell's ploys, but once again, he has."

On Sunday, Brooks put out a new campaign ad attacking McConnell, also a frequent Trump target, and vowed to oust the Kentucky Republican from his position should Brooks secure a seat in the Senate, reports Talking Points Memo.

Brooks continued by maintaining that he has not changed, and is the "only proven America First candidate" in the Alabama race, despite having "repeatedly advised" Trump there was no way to overturn the 2020 election. He said he did so "knowing full well" that it might cause the former president to yank back his endorsement.

Brooks says he told Trump 2020 contest was over post 1/6. “I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution,” Brooks said. “I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man.” Full Brooks statement: https://t.co/I08SnGD2W3 pic.twitter.com/RCN4LrBu5B — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 23, 2022

"But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath," he said. "I break my sworn oath for no man."

Brooks was the first Republican lawmaker to vote against certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

He went on to claim that he is still the "most conservative candidate in the race," and he's "confident that the people of Alabama will see that on Election Day."

In August, Brooks was backed by roughly 40 percent of GOP primary voters; according to a poll released Tuesday, however, that support has plunged to just 16.1 percent, per CNBC. His weakening performance is also likely one of the reasons, if not the real reason, Trump backed out.