What to watch for in the Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas primaries

Voters in Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas go to the polls on Tuesday to pick their party's nominees ahead of November's midterm election. Here's everything you need to know:

Georgia

In the race for Georgia governor, former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Sen. David Perdue in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. After Kemp refused to aid Trump in overturning the results of the 2020 election, Trump blasted the governor as a "turncoat" and donated heavily to his challenger. Despite Trump's support, a FOX 5/InsiderAdvantage poll conducted between April 28 and May 1 showed Kemp leading Perdue by 16 points. Radio host Erick Erickson tweeted last week that Purdue and the outside groups backing him appeared to have "pulled their ads."

A week out from the primary, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that thousands of Democrats had taken advantage of Georgia's open primary system to cast early ballots in the Republican primary. Some hoped "to help nominate a Republican they see as more vulnerable in November," while others sought to "punish David Perdue and other candidates backed by" the former president.

Trump, aiming to dismantle Kemp's entire political machine, has also endorsed candidates for other statewide offices: John Gordon for attorney general, Jody Hice for secretary of state, and Patrick Witt for insurance and safety fire commissioner.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic Senate primary, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), who is seeking a full term after winning a special election in Jan. 2021, is expected to win his race. So is Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker. The likely November matchup between the two is considered a toss-up.

Of the state's 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, six are held by Democrats and eight by Republicans. In Georgia's 7th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is running an expensive primary race against challenger Lucy McBath. McBath currently represents the 6th Congressional District but decided to run in the 7th after Republicans redrew it to favor their party. The 6th is expected to flip in November, giving the GOP a 9-5 advantage.