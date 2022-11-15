Donald Trump is running for president again — so what's changed?

Hedge fund billionaire Griffin, the second-highest conservative spender in this past election, voiced a similar criticism: "[Trump] did a lot of things really well and missed the mark on some important areas," Griffin, who'd previously donated $100,000 to Trump's inaugural committee, told Politico. "For a litany of reasons, I think it's time to move on to the next generation." With Republican funders increasingly willing to split from Trump, other candidates now have new pathways to campaign cash that could place them on an elevated footing to compete with Trump's personal fortune and grassroots fundraising. It's a reality Trump himself seems keenly aware of, having reportedly ordered several mutual donors shared between himself and DeSantis to stop backing the Florida governor during the midterms. And what about all his baggage? While no stranger to legal risk and alligations of criminality, Trump's third campaign for the White House is taking place under a unique — and uniquely threatening — cloud of concurrent investigations; he's been subpoenaed by the Select Committee on the Jan 6. attacks; he faces potential charges stemming from the possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate; and there is a "substantial risk" that he will be indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Skip advert Legally, there doesn't seem to be any precedent for Trump to be excluded from running, should he be indicted — or even convicted — although several advocacy groups have unsuccessfully sued to block participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection from seeking office on constitutional grounds. More likely, any pending indictment would have political, but not necessarily immediate legal, ramifications for Trump's campaign. During an interview with conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewett this summer, Trump warned of "big problems" if he was indicted, claiming voters "would not stand" for any charges against him. While any criminal action against Trump would be used as a cudgel against his candidacy by both Republican challengers and, eventually, the Democratic presidential nominee, Trump has spent years inculcating his supporters to disregard allegations against him as part of a broader "witch hunt" designed to hurt his selfless political goals.