The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican

I have no idea if Donald Trump will actually run for president again in 2024. No one does. He could be feigning an intention to mount a campaign in order to maximize his power and fundraising among Republicans between now and the fall of 2023. He might be holding open the possibility of running in case the interminable criminal investigation into his business practices finally comes to head, with New York's attorney general moving forward with an indictment. The overweight 75-year-old former president could have every intention of running and yet die or become incapacitated by a heart attack or stroke between now and Election Day. As I said, I don't know whether Trump is going to run. But I do know this: If he does run, none of the serious GOP contenders in whom so many conservative intellectuals and Republican apparatchiks are placing their hopes will challenge him. Yes, a spoiler candidate with no chance of prevailing and little chance of winning a single delegate — think Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, or Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — may jump into the ring for a few rounds. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Former Vice President Mike Pence? Texas Sen. Ted Cruz? Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley? Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton? It's not going to happen. Why will none of them dare to take him on? Because they aren't political fools. They can read the polls showing Trump beating them by more than 30 points and understand that they can only change this dynamic by successfully taking him down — something no Republican has come close to doing.

We've been here before, multiple times. During the 2016 Republican primaries. After Trump attacked a Gold Star family. After he insinuated Cruz's father had a hand in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. After the Access Hollywood tape dropped. After the endless string of outrages that punctuated Trump's four years in the Oval Office. And, of course, after the insurrectionary violence against Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. At each of those moments, a few Republican officeholders and officials rose up and took a stand against Trump. And each and every time, the people who did so either eventually backed down and explicitly or tacitly recanted — or they faced Trump's wrath and saw their political careers (if not their cable news bookings) crumble to dust. Say what you will about DeSantis, Pence, Cruz, Haley, and Cotton, but I don't get the sense any one of them longs for political martyrdom or ending their careers with a gig on MSNBC. All of them are relatively young. They can afford to wait out the Orange Beast. But wait, say the inveterate anti-Trump optimists. What about a recent NBC poll of Republican voters showing that when asked to choose between supporting the GOP or Trump, just 36 percent name the former president while 56 percent choose the party? That's the lowest number for Trump on record! Yes, it is. But note: The GOP has never been more Trumpified than it is right now, rendering the polling question somewhat nonsensical. (To choose the GOP over Trump in the winter of 2022 is to choose a party Trump has already remade in his own image.) It's also important to note that Trump himself has a much lower public profile now than he did from the summer of 2015 through to the end of his presidency. Not only is he out of office, but the still-extant social-media ban keeps him effectively muzzled. If he announces a run for the Republican nomination in the summer of 2023, that ban will almost certainly be lifted, allowing him to inject himself once again into the very center of the news cycle. If leading members of the party begin attacking him at that point, those polling results will likely shift back to where they were at earlier stages of Trump's career. The only significant thing that has changed since Trump left office is that he's succeeded in convincing an overwhelming majority of his party's voters to embrace the Big Lie about the 2020 election. (Recent polls show something like 71 percent of Republicans think the 2020 election was "definitely not" or "probably not" legitimate.) This development, though civically appalling and extremely dangerous, will actually help Trump immeasurably in the 2024 primaries.