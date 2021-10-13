Rep. Adam Schiff says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is 'absolutely' an 'insurrectionist in a suit and tie'

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) did not hold back in how he feels about the possibility of a House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tenure as House speaker.

During a Tuesday appearance on CNN's New Day, Schiff said McCarthy is "absolutely" an "insurrectionist in a suit and tie," and warned of "disaster" should he takeover for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in 2022.

"He will do anything that [former President Donald Trump] tells him" if that happens, asserted Schiff to co-host John Berman. "We cannot have someone with absolutely no reverance for the truth, no willingness to uphold this oath in that position, in line to the presidency."

He added, "Donald Trump doesn't need to be appointed speaker if Kevin McCarthy is because, essentially, Donald Trump will control whatever he does."

