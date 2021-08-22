Broad support across American political spectrum for helping Afghan translators enter U.S., poll finds

In a rare show of consensus, most Americans, regardless of their political affiliation, believe the United States should help Afghan civilians who worked as translators for the American military enter the country in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, a new CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday finds.

Of those surveyed, 81 percent said they agreed with the notion, including 90 percent of Democrats, 79 percent of Independents, and 76 percent of Republicans.

Strong US agreement on an issue we should all agree on. (ht @DKThomp) pic.twitter.com/pSOSRCP31Z — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 22, 2021

Additionally, 59 percent of Americans don't think the U.S. is currently doing enough to help Afghans leave their home country, compared to 27 percent who think the government is "doing the right amount." Only 14 percent who think the administration is "doing too much."

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted between August 18-20 among 2,142 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 2.3 percentage points. Read the full results at CBS News.