Biden warns another Kabul attack 'highly likely' in next 24-36 hours

President Biden on Saturday released a statement warning that the situation on the ground at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport remains "extremely dangerous" as the United States nears its evacuation deadline.

Just two days ago, a suicide bomb attack allegedly carried out by the Islamic State took place outside an airport gate, killing nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members (whose names were released by the Pentagon on Saturday; their ages ranged from 20 to 31). Now, Biden said commanders in the field told him another attack is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." In response, he "directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources, and plans to protect our men and women on the ground."

JUST IN: POTUS, in a statement, says “commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection.” Adds last night’s drone strike “was not the last.” pic.twitter.com/fDXk3yvAnR — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 28, 2021

Biden also said the retaliatory strike the U.S. military said killed two "high-profile" ISIS targets on Friday won't be the last. "We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," he said.