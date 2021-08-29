U.S. reportedly launches defensive airstrike against vehicle posing threat to Kabul airport

The United States conducted an airstrike in Kabul on Sunday that allegedly took out a vehicle carrying an explosive device that posed a threat to the city's Hamid Karzai International Airport where many people are still gathered in an attempt to leave Afghanistan, ABC News and CNN report, both citing a U.S. government official.

Details about the situation remain scarce, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid similarly told journalists that the strike targeted a suicide bomber who wanted to attack the airport. Per CNN, the suspected bomber was connected to the Islamic State.

On Saturday, President Biden warned that U.S. intelligence was anticipating a forthcoming attack on the airport, though it's not clear if the vehicle and bomber that were allegedly hit by the U.S. on Sunday were connected to that specific threat, though Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Sunday that it's likely the situation will remain dangerous over the next 48 hours before the U.S.'s evacuation deadline. Read more at The Associated Press.