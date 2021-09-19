Largest evacuation flight since Aug. 31 takes off from Kabul

A chartered Qatar Airways flight carrying more than 230 passengers, including Afghan and American citizens, took off from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday is headed to Doha.

Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al-Khater first announced the departure, and CBS News' Ahmad Mukhtar confirmed the news.

CBS producer @AhMukhtar has confirmed this via Qatari officials: The flight carried 236 passengers, constituting the largest passenger evacuation flight since 31 August. https://t.co/GD9A0oL4nD — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 19, 2021

The flight is significant because it's the largest of its kind since the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, leaving many concerned whether remaining Afghans and foreigners who were trying to leave Afghanistan could still get out with the Taliban in control. There have been reports of the group holding planes outside of Kabul.

Another Qatari official told Reuters the country "will continue its collaboration with international partners on efforts that ensure freedom of movement in Afghanistan."