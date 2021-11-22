Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and wasn't transparent about nursing home deaths, probe finds

A new report from New York's State Assembly has found there is "overwhelming evidence" that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) engaged in sexual harassment.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released a 46-page report following an eight-month impeachment investigation into the former governor, who resigned in August following allegations of sexual harassment, The New York Times reports. It backed up a previous report from New York's attorney general that found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in office and prompted him to step down.

"We conclude that there is overwhelming evidence that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment," the new report says, noting the investigation included interviews with witnesses and a review of "tens of thousands of documents."

The report also found that Cuomo "utilized state resources and property" in the writing, publication, and promotion of his book about his handling of the pandemic. The former governor has denied misusing state resources for the book, but the investigation found work on it was done "as a part of the regular course of work in the executive chamber." Additionally, the report found Cuomo was "not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19," per the Times. The state assembly said it reviewed Cuomo's "challenges to the allegations" against him but that "nothing in his voluminous submissions can overcome the overwhelming evidence of his misconduct."

A spokesperson for Cuomo, Richard Azzopardi, argued to the Times that because the committee didn't review its findings with the former governor's team, this could "result in a one-sided report."