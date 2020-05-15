This week's question: Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and his partner, electronic musician Grimes, surprised many people with the name they picked for their newborn son: X Æ A-12 (pronounced X-Ash-A12). If the newest member of the Musk family were to one day write a book about being gifted with such an unusual first name, what could he title it?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Name X" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 19. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 29 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 22. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.