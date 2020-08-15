Palm Springs, California. The Miralon Development, one of the largest agrihoods in the U.S., includes 45 acres of olive groves and community gardens, with produce shared by the residents. Its three-bedroom, open-plan Flair 4 home has a chef's kitchen, a large great room, and a master suite with walk-in closets, oversize showers, and floating cabinetry.

The ­property features a two-car garage, a swimming pool, and panoramic desert and mountain views. $749,000. Neil Barnes, Woodbridge Pacific Group, (760) 537-1162.

Green Bay, Wisconsin. Titletown Homes, part of a development backed by the Green Bay Packers, is a neighborhood of townhomes and apartments bordering Lambeau Field.

This three-bedroom home has an open kitchen with dining deck overlooking the stadium, a living-dining room with fireplace, a recreation room leading out to a patio, a home office, a primary bedroom with a walk-in shower, and an attached two-car garage. $699,000. Paul Handle, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 202-6200.

North Barrington, Illinois. The Wynstone golf community includes 400 acres of parks and ponds and a Jack Nicklaus course. This six-bedroom house features a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, a fitness room, and a two-story great room with a fireplace and a wall of windows.

On the 1.2-acre waterside grounds are lawns, trees, a two-tier deck, a patio with firepit, and a four-car garage. Purchase includes a one-year social and dining membership at the club. $1,450,000. Lori Rowe, Coldwell Banker Realty, (847) 774-7464.

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. I'On was one of the first residential communities set up on new urbanist principles: walkable streets, nearby shopping, and accessible public spaces. This six-bedroom home features central cooling, surround sound, custom millwork, and antique pine floors, and includes a master bedroom with balcony, a screened porch, and a gourmet kitchen opening to a keeping room.

Outside are front and back yards and an outbuilding, and Hobcaw Creek is steps away. $1,349,900. Danielle Hosker, Maison Real Estate, (843) 410-7720.

Hampton Bays, New York. This four-bedroom home is in the private beachfront community of Hampton Groves, minutes from the marina, restaurants, shops, and ocean beaches. The house includes a great room with cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace; a gourmet kitchen; a media room with wet bar; and a home office.

The landscaped lot has a heated saltwater pool, a cabana, bluestone and brick patios, and deeded private access to a Peconic Bay beach. $1,450,000. Brenda Giufurta, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (631) 204-2770.

Niles, Michigan. The Brandy­wine Creek fly-fishing community is named for its designated trout stream, and includes numerous clubs and access points for brown and rainbow trout. This 1949 four-bedroom ranch house in the heart of it has heated floors, four fireplaces, a great room, and a master suite with tub and jacuzzi.

The 2.7-acre wooded property features a guesthouse, firepit, zip line, and bridge to a private island across from the Nature Park Trail. $559,500. Laura Davis, Coldwell Banker Realty, (269) 876-9497.

