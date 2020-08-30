Brooklyn. Renovated by architect Rafi Elbaz, this four-bedroom condominium is in Williamsburg's iconic Esquire Building, once a shoe-polish factory. The unit features 18-foot ceilings and views of the Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan skyline, and is updated with sustainable materials.

The building has a geothermal climate system, rooftop terrace, and composting center, and is steps from Domino Park, shopping and restaurants, and the ferry. $3,800,000. Iris Dauber-Elbaz, Douglas Elliman, (646) 752-7823.

Portland, Oregon. Architect Jeffrey Lamb's design for this two-bedroom brick townhouse in the Pearl District was inspired by industrial-loft conversions. The home, which was featured on HGTV, has high ceilings, rough-hewn French mahogany floors, track lighting, oversize windows, and an open layout connecting the living room, dining area, and eat-in kitchen.

French doors open to two rooftop patios with city and park views. $1,425,000. Melissa Lee, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 294-1101.

Charleston, South Carolina. This two-bedroom loft occupies the two upper stories of an 1890 retail building in the heart of historic Charleston. The home features vaulted ceilings, a skylight, built-ins, exposed brick, hardwood floors, two gas fireplaces, a library, and a renovated kitchen with designer backsplash.

Outside are a private garden, a guest cottage, and a rooftop terrace with city views; nearby are museums, shops, and award-winning dining. $2,900,000. Laura Wingate Farish, Maison Real Estate, (843) 670-2412.

Salt Lake City. Set in a former chocolate factory, this three-bedroom unit retains many industrial details. The 2,500-square-foot main floor features 15-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling north windows, concrete walls, hardwood floors, track lighting, pillars, an open layout combining living and dining rooms and gourmet kitchen, a hidden second bedroom, and a skylit floating staircase leading to the second-floor master suite.

The building's downtown location is within walking distance of museums, restaurants, and Temple Square. $1,895,000. Molly Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty, (801) 910-8410.

Weehawken, New Jersey. Gregory Commons was once the pot-and-pan factory of 1920s pioneering businesswoman Sophie Blickman. This two-bedroom condominium has 25-foot ceilings, a two-story living-room window, a master suite with walk-in closets and private bath, an open chef's kitchen, and Lower Manhattan views.

The building includes a shared garden courtyard, an indoor pool, a lounge, a fitness center, and 24-hour concierge service, and is close to shopping, restaurants, Reservoir Park, and the New York ferry. $589,500. Angela Cuciniello, Coldwell Banker Realty, (201) 657-6084.

Los Angeles. The 1920s Art Deco building that housed the W.P. Fuller Paint Co. was renovated by Brooks + Scarpa. This one-bedroom corner unit features high textured-concrete ceilings, drum pillars, exposed piping, an updated kitchen, a stacked washer-dryer, and hillside views, and comes with a parking space.

The building is convenient to Chinatown, Los Angeles State Historic Park, the Los Angeles River Bike Path, and Dodger Stadium. $460,000. Jovelle Schaffer, Sotheby's International Realty, (213) 718-1110.

