San Francisco. This four-bedroom Victorian is steps from the Bush Street–Cottage Row Historic District in Lower Pacific Heights. The 1900 house features original moldings, bay windows, and high ceilings; a dining room with wet bar; a library with fireplace and ladder; and an en suite main bedroom with fireplace, clawfoot tub, and marble floor.

The roof deck has a hot tub, shower, firepit, bar, and views of Sutro Tower and St. Dominic's Church. $3,995,000. Nina Hatvany, Compass, (415) 710-6462.

Larchmont, New York. The Gingerbread House is a five-bedroom Victorian Gothic cottage built in 1872 on the Long Island Sound. This seaside home has been completely renovated, with redone kitchen and bathrooms, updated electrical and plumbing systems, and an extension with a spiral staircase; preserved period details include jigsaw work, interior wood trim, and French doors.

Outside are porches and balconies, lawns, trees, gardens, and direct beach access. $2,950,000. France Mellet Tucker, Houlihan Lawrence, (914) 318-4973.

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Built in 1896, this five-bedroom Victorian served as the parsonage for nearby Trinity Lutheran Church. Features include a slate roof, hardwood floors, millwork made from American chestnut, pocket doors, an ornate carved staircase, high ceilings, oversize rooms, a second-floor balcony, a large updated kitchen, and a separate entrance for a home office.

The deep lot has front and back porches, back and side yards, and a detached garage. $364,900. Lisa Myers, Coldwell Banker Realty, (717) 887-1123.

Minneapolis. Built in 1902, this five-bedroom Queen Anne looks out on Bde Maka Ska, the city's largest lake. The house features hand-carved woodwork, curved walls and columns, three ornate fireplaces, and a large pictorial stained-glass window; rooms include a walk-in wine cellar, a marble-clad kitchen with breakfast nook, and an owner suite with spa bathroom and office.

Outside are a front garden, a wraparound porch, and a fenced backyard with patio, lawn, flower beds, and three-car garage. $2,195,000. Bruce Birkeland, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 414-3957.

Weatherford, Texas. Currently configured as a B&B, this 1897 "painted lady" stands in the town's historic district, near parks and the 1896 courthouse. The Queen Anne mansion has elaborately carved wood doorways, mirrors, panels, and staircase; 10 bedrooms, including two guest suites with separate entrances and hot tubs; and a ­second-story ballroom with a domed ceiling.

On the 5.1-acre grounds are mature trees, broad lawns, a grand entrance with circular driveway, and a swimming pool. $995,000. Rozi Stone, Williams Trew/­Luxury Portfolio International, (817) 454-0250.

Vinton, Iowa. This 1900 five-bedroom home is set in a ­historic river town about 40 minutes from Cedar Rapids. The house retains many period details, including a foyer with ornate millwork and stained-glass windows, the original kitchen cabinets, a dining room with pocket doors and fireplace, two three-season rooms, and a master suite with a reading nook.

The corner property features a large wood deck and a greenhouse. $229,900. Annie Kaestner, Skogman Realty, (319) 350-6770.

