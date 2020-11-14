Wilton, Connecticut. The four-bedroom home on this 5-acre riverfront compound was rebuilt from a barn, with original vaulted ceilings and wood beams and added marine-themed details, including a "nautilus" staircase to an observatory. The main suite has a beehive fireplace, copper tub, and stone rotunda shower.

Outside are lawns, woods, two guest cottages, and a 19th-century forge. $1,995,000. Joel and Lori Associates, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 984-1227.

Osterville, Massachusetts. This 2002 four-bedroom Shingle-style home on Cape Cod has a master suite with a fireplace, a sitting nook, walk-in closets, a bathroom with walk-in shower, and an office.

The house features French doors, carved wood trim, built-in cabinetry, a sunroom, a recreation room, and a rear deck leading to the landscaped yard. The 3.8-acre property includes planted stone walls, lawns, a tupelo glade, and a dock on a river. $2,950,000. Jack Cotton Jr., Sotheby's International Realty–Osterville Brokerage, (508) 776-0009

Lahaina, Hawaii. Fronting the ocean on Maui's western shore, this three-bedroom home has views of the mountains and miles of coast. The oversize principal bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, built-ins, and full bath, and opens to a private lanai overlooking waters frequented by turtles, whales, and other sea life.

The beach offers good snorkeling and an easy launch for kayaks and paddleboards, and the lot is on one of Maui's most popular shopping and dining streets. $3,300,000. Courtney M. Brown, Island Sotheby's International Realty, (808) 250-0210.

Westlake Village, California. The master suite of this five-bedroom mansion has its own entry from the grounds, a sitting room with fireplace, and a spa bathroom. The home, a 1996 Spanish Revival, features arched windows, coffered ceilings, carved-wood and painted details, curly ironwork, and marble and hardwood floors, and includes media and game rooms and 10 bathrooms.

The property is landscaped with lawns, patios, mature trees, fountains, a pool with a spa, and a casita with a firepit. $5,699,000. Emil Hartoonian, The Agency Real Estate, (310) 990-0063.

Columbia County, Florida. The Double Barrel Ranch is a 140-acre parcel in the Oaks, a planned horse community. The six-bedroom house, built in 2015 with Montana stone, red cedar beams, and barn-wood flooring, has a main bedroom with a fireplace, walk-in closet, master bath, and patio; the house also features a chef's kitchen, a gym, and a children's playroom.

The property includes a pool with a Jacuzzi, a grilling area, basketball and tennis courts, a putting green, and an event barn, and comes with access to the Oaks' world-class equestrian center. $4,995,000. Jon Kohler, Jon Kohler Associates, (850) 508-2999.

Superior, Montana. The loft story of this five-bedroom cabin houses a master suite with a full bath and a private deck with mountain views. The home features an open-plan kitchen-living-dining level centered on a stone fireplace, and a walkout basement with bedrooms, bath, office, and workshop.

The 1.3-acre wooded property includes a large deck, garage, and guesthouse, is close to skiing and biking and hiking trails, and has year-round road access to Missoula, an hour away. $439,000. Judy Stang, RE/MAX All Stars, (406) 822-2316.

