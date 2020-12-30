How do you sum up an entire year in a single word or phrase? This was the question that drove my first-ever collection of headlines that attempted to do so back in 2016 (the year of "Zika," "Snapchat," and "worst year in history" — little did we know).
Normally when I round up the internet's attempts to distill the past 12 months, a pattern begins to emerge slowly, the way 2018 came to be defined by women and the aftershocks of #MeToo, or how 2017 was shaped by President Trump. Not so for 2020, when it is abundantly clear what event set the tone for the year.
In fact, "2020 was so many things, it eludes easy summary as 'The Year of ...'," The Des Moines Register's Rick Autry warns. But, being human, we tried regardless to find the words to sum up a year that none of us will ever forget.
2020 was the...
Year socialism went mainstream
(Yet another) year of venture capital being really white
Year of tragedy and triumph for Black Lives Matter
Year of (stellar) astronomical events
Year of the Crimson Tide comeback
Year of the dog (and other animals)
Year of Bong Joon-ho (and cow insemination)
Year of the animated music video
Year of the restaurant DIY meal kit
Year for the at-home workout heroes
Year relaxation became impossible
Year of reckoning for [the] media industry
Year of 'topsy-turvy' business
Year of the essential homelessness worker
Year of the ugly holiday facemask
Year of the global wake-up call
Year of reckonings across the United States
Year to cultivate hope and peace
Year of trials, tragedies, and tears
Year of sickness, unrest — and sparks of hope
Year of what we missed, for better and worse
Year that was more of everything