The death, and possible rebirth, of Nancy Meyers' new rom-com

Someone's gotta give Nancy Meyers money to make her new rom-com, but it won't be Netflix.

Meyers, the filmmaker behind hit romantic comedies like Something's Gotta Give and It's Complicated, was all set to make a big return to the genre at Netflix after an almost 10-year absence. Netflix confirmed last year she would write, direct, and produce a new rom-com for the streamer after not directing a film since 2015's The Intern.

But it all came crashing down this month, with reports of a budget standoff quickly followed by news that Netflix has pulled the plug. After being dumped by the streamer, though, Meyers could be rebounding.

Why did Nancy Meyers' new movie get canceled at Netflix?

The drama started when Puck's Matthew Belloni reported in his "What I'm Hearing" newsletter that there was a budget dispute happening behind the scenes of Meyers' Netflix movie.

The streamer greenlit the film at a budget of around $130 million, Puck reported, which was already rather high for a romantic comedy. But the report said Meyers' team at the agency CAA "went back to Netflix and claimed it would be hard to make the movie for less than $150 million." Netflix reportedly rejected this request, so Puck said the budget was staying at around $130 million.

Just over a week later, though, Deadline reported that Netflix has pulled the plug on the movie entirely. According to this report, Meyers was still "refusing to budge" on the budget being raised to $150 million, while Netflix was still unwilling to go that high, so the streamer walked away.

Meyers' film is reportedly called Paris Paramount, and it's a "semi-autobiographical story about Hollywood exes who end up working together," Variety says. It would seemingly be inspired by her marriage to director Charles Shyer, and Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender were said to be in talks to star.