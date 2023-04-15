Survivors mark 10 years since Boston Marathon bombing

Boston will come together to commemorate a somber anniversary on Saturday, as the city marks 10 years since a pair of bombs exploded at the Boston Marathon, leaving a lasting impact on the survivors left behind.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined the families of those killed by walking a path to memorial sites near where the explosions occurred. Wu said the day was about "really making sure this was a moment to focus on where the city and our communities, our families are headed in the future," per The Associated Press.

On April 15, 2013, a pair of pressure cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed and more than 260 others were injured in one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in the country's history. The perpetrators, brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, were eventually captured four days later. Tamerlan was killed in a shootout with police, and Dzohkhar continues to appeal the death penalty after the sentence was reimposed by the Supreme Court in 2022.

While one perpetrator may be dead, and the other awaiting his demise, the reminders of the Boston Marathon bombing remain for those who lived through it.

Marc Fucarile, who lost his leg in the bombings, told The Boston Globe he keeps photos of himself from when he was injured that day "because it shows where I came from. It is a reminder that in life, even in the most difficult situations, it can get better." Fucarile added that while he still gets angry sometimes, "I don't let it control my life."

However, even as Boston continues to grapple with the recovery a decade later, the city has not let fear stop its traditions — the 127th running of the Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place this coming Monday.