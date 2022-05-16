A weekend of mass shootings across America

Mass shootings killed 14 people and wounded 39 over the weekend. Here's everything you need to know: Buffalo Ten people were killed and three wounded when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. The shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, drove to Buffalo from Conklin, New York, around 200 miles away. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) told reporters that Gendron intentionally carried out his attack in a ZIP code with a high concentration of African-Americans. Skip advert In a 180-page manifesto, Gendron described himself as a white supremacist and said he was inspired by racially motivated mass shootings in Charleston, South Carolina, and Christchurch, New Zealand. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black. Gendron's Bushmaster assault rifle had been purchased legally in New York, but he reportedly used high-capacity magazines that are prohibited in the state. Under New York's 2013 SAFE Act, it is illegal to possess a magazine with a capacity of more than 10 rounds. Typical AR-15 magazines hold 30 rounds and can be purchased legally in Pennsylvania. Conklin is less than four miles from the Pennsylvania border. AR-15s sold in New York are fitted with locks that prevent full-capacity magazines from being inserted, but Gendron wrote online that he had used a power drill to illegally remove the state-mandated lock. NPR reports that in 2021, Gendron was investigated by police and briefly hospitalized after issuing a "general" threat of violence against his high school. He purchased the AR-15 in January. According to The Washington Post, "[g]un-purchase background checks are supposed to flag individuals with a history of mental illness but usually prohibit sales only to people in severe cases, such as people who have been institutionalized by a judge."

Hochul told reporters that "[o]n Tuesday, in Albany, we had already planned to be announcing a comprehensive gun package to address further loopholes that exist in our laws." She also called for greater censorship of online hate speech. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a noted gun-control advocate,called for expanded background checks and federal limits on high-capacity magazines. "I mean, why on earth do you need a 30 round magazine, or 100 round drum of ammunition to protect your home or to shoot for sport?" he said Sunday. Skip advert Milwaukee A shooting in Milwaukee's entertainment district wounded 17 people on Friday night. Four others were injured in a pair of separate shootings that took place at the same location. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the "victims ranged in age from 15 to 47, and all are expected to survive." Eleven people were arrested and 11 firearms confiscated. The shootings took place shortly after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics at the nearby Fiserv Forum, interrupting a "festival-like atmosphere" and sending hundreds of fans running for shelter. Milwaukee police attributed the largest shooting to a "confrontation" between a "couple groups that exchanged in gunfire," suggesting the incident may have been gang related. A local ABC affiliate reported that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson imposed a curfew on Saturday, which remained in effect through Sunday evening. Anyone under the age of 21 found on the streets between 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. was subject to arrest and a $691 ticket. The New York Times notes that Wisconsin's "rate of gun deaths has increased 59 percent over the period of 2011 to 2020, compared with a 33 percent increase nationwide." Orange County On Sunday, a man opened fire during a church picnic in Laguna Woods, California, killing one person and wounding five others. The shooting was stopped after the congregation's pastor struck the gunman with a chair as he paused to reload. Other members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church then tackled and hog-tied the attacker. According to The Los Angeles Times, the "Orange County Sheriff's Department detained the suspect, an Asian man in his 60s, and recovered two commercially available handguns from the scene." Skip advert The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted that "[n]o one should have to fear going to their place of worship." Winston-Salem In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a series of related shootings on Sunday night wounded seven people. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesperson Kira Boyd said the shootings took place in "multiple locations" and appeared to be "related." From one scene, officers reportedly recovered more than 50 shell casings of various calibers. Boyd also said the shooting was "not considered to be a random act of violence."