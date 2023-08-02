What is medical identity theft and how can you avoid it?

While an average of 15 million Americans a year become victims of identity theft, there's an offshoot branch of this type of white-collar crime that's less talked about: medical identity theft. While not as ubiquitous as other varieties of this crime, medical identity theft is increasing, as cases "reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rose from about 6,800 in 2017 to nearly 43,000 in 2021," according to the AARP. What are the hallmarks of medical identity theft, and how can people protect themselves from it?

What is medical identity theft?

While there's no singular definition, medical identity theft occurs when someone "steals or uses your personal information (such as your name, Social Security number or Medicare number) to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare and other health insurers without your authorization," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported. However, it's not limited to the submission of insurance claims, as thieves have also been known to use "personal or financial information to get medical care … or a prescription," according to the University of Illinois.

Medical identity theft can occur much in the same way regular identity theft does. It can happen "after your wallet is stolen, when your account is hacked or if someone with legitimate access to your information, such as an employee at your clinic, takes advantage," according to credit bureau Experian.

There are also scenarios in which an internal breach at an insurance company can lead to information being compromised. In 2022, 370 data compromises released medical insurance account numbers, and 465 compromises released personal medical records, the Identity Theft Resource Center stated in its annual report.

How much damage does it cause?

The associated costs can be exorbitant. At least 65% of medical identity theft victims had to "pay an average of $13,500 to resolve the crime," according to a 2015 study from the Ponemon Institute and the Medical Identity Fraud Alliance (MIFA).