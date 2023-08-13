When therapy-speak enters the real world

Over the past few years, discussing mental health and seeking professional help has become more destigmatized. And with that, some therapeutic terms have trickled into the lexicon, and a new mode of conversation known as therapy-speak has emerged. People are "setting boundaries," practicing "self-care" and identifying their "attachment styles" all over social media and in real life. Gaslighting has become so commonly used that it was Merriam-Webster's word of the year in 2022. But while learning to advocate for yourself is important, experts warn that some people are weaponizing these terms without understanding what they mean.

Some point to alleged text messages between actor Jonah Hill and his ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, as an example of the misuse of therapy-speak in action and the potential harm it can cause. In the texts, Hill outlined conditions for dating him framed as "boundaries," but experts have pointed out that healthy boundaries are not supposed to be one-sided. Professionals have noted that many of these words are misunderstood and lose nuance in gaining popularity.

How did psychological jargon make its way into everyday conversation?

One reason why the "language of mental health is burgeoning" could be because "actual mental health is declining," Katy Waldman mused in The New Yorker in 2021. Since the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports have indicated an increase in depression and anxiety, particularly among young people. The U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory warning of an epidemic of loneliness in the country. More people have been seeking out help, and publicly sharing about being in therapy has become more mainstream. According to Waldman, "A growing awareness of mental illness may be prodding these numbers even higher, although our everyday lexicon still lags behind the science."