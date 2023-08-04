What is cardiac arrest and why does it happen?

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California and had to be rushed to the hospital. This comes just months after a safety for the Buffalo Bills, 25-year-old Damar Hamlin, also suffered a cardiac arrest during gameplay. Contrary to popular belief, cardiac arrest and a heart attack are not the same conditions and can happen without warning.

What is cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest is "when an electrical malfunction in the heart causes an irregular heartbeat … and the heart abruptly stops beating, halting blood flow," according to CBS News. This is different from a heart attack, "when blood flow to the heart's muscle becomes limited or blocked, causing the classic symptom of chest pain," per NBC News. A cardiac arrest can be deadly without CPR and immediate medical intervention. Death can come as quickly as just a few minutes.

"Once the oxygen is cut, brain damage starts pretty quickly, organ damage starts pretty quickly," Lili Ayala Barouch, the director of the sports cardiology program at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told The Washington Post. Sudden cardiac arrest is also the leading cause of death in student-athletes, with about 2,000 young people under 25 dying annually from it in the U.S., according to UC Davis Health. Cardiac arrest can be more likely if you meet certain risk factors, but the reason for sudden cardiac arrest in young people is unknown.

What causes it?

A person can be more at risk of cardiac arrest if they have previously had a heart attack, have a congenital heart defect or suffer from heart disease or another heart-related condition, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other risk factors include smoking, diabetes, an inactive lifestyle, and high blood pressure and cholesterol. And men are more at risk for cardiac arrest than women.