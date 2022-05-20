Biden's trip to Asia, explained

President Biden departed Thursday afternoon for a trip to Asia, the first time he's visited the continent during his presidency. But what will he do there, and why is he going now? Here's everything you need to know:

What countries is Biden visiting?

The president's five-day trip begins Friday in South Korea, after which he will travel to Japan to meet with Australian, Japanese, and Indian leaders. The three countries, plus the U.S., comprise the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, a group revived in 2017 to "better coordinate against China's ambitions in the region," writes The Hill.

Biden's visit also follows last week's two-day summit in Washington, where leaders of Southeast Asian nations convened at the White House to talk about China with the president.

What's on the agenda for this trip?

Biden hopes to reassure allies that the U.S. can handle two foreign policy threats at once. Much if not all of the administration's attention as of late has been directed toward Russia's war in Ukraine, overshadowing the "top foreign-policy priority of countering China," The Wall Street Journal notes. In traveling to Asia, Biden plans to restart such initiatives and "show that his administration can multitask when it comes to leading coalitions against aggressive superpowers," writes The Washington Post.

In South Korea, Biden will meet with newly-elected president Yoon Suk-yeol, who is hoping to "reinvigorate defense ties with the U.S.," the Journal notes. And in Japan, the Quad will convene an in-person summit to discuss concerns regarding China's expanding influence in Asia.

The president is also expected to talk economy with both South Korea's Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, per the Journal, "part of the formal launch of the administration's new trade initiative, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework." The new framework is geared toward fostering economic ties with Asia-Pacific nations "to address issues such as digital trade, supply-chain resilience, and green technologies."