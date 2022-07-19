Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's political crisis

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has led a unity government since February 2021, but after members of the Five Star Movement refused to participate in a confidence vote on Thursday, he announced his resignation. This was rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who asked Draghi to address Parliament this week and see if he can get a majority that will support him. Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi?

The 74-year-old is the former president of the European Central Bank, serving from 2011 to 2019. It's been said that Draghi saved the euro, after declaring early on in his tenure that the European Central Bank would do "whatever it takes" to protect it, and he's earned the nickname "Super Mario." Before that, Draghi worked at the World Bank and Goldman Sachs and was governor of Italy's central bank. In the 1970s, he became the first Italian to receive a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In February 2021, after Giuseppe Conte of the Five Star Movement resigned as prime minister, Matarella asked Draghi to form a government of national unity. In less than two weeks, he successfully had a coalition and was named prime minister. The New York Times says Draghi has brought moderate growth to Italy, and in the last 17 months made reforms to the country's justice system and tax code. A strong proponent of the European Union, he also found sources of energy away from Russia. "Along the way," the Times writes, "he made populism unfashionable and competence admirable, and he repositioned Italy as a reliable force for democratic values within Europe."

What parties are in Italy's coalition government?

There are parties from the right, left, and center, and the populist Five Star Movement at one time was the largest in the coalition; over the last year, support for the party has been slipping, and many members have defected, BBC News reports.

Why did members of the Five Star Movement decide to boycott the confidence vote?

The confidence vote was linked to a €26 billion bill that would help people and businesses cover their high energy bills. This measure also included a provision allowing the building of a garbage incinerator in Rome, which The Guardian says the Five Star Movement has long opposed. Conte is now the leader of the Five Star Movement, and Draghi spent several days trying to work out a compromise to get him to support the bill. Draghi ordered a confidence vote on Thursday "in an effort to call ... Conte's bluff," the Times reports, but he went through with the boycott. The government survived the confidence vote, 172 to 39.