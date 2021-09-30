Is Britney Spears finally 'free'?

A judge has suspended Britney Spears' father from her conservatorship. What's next for the pop star? What is a conservatorship, and why is Britney Spears in one? A conservatorship is a court-ordered arrangement under which a person can have their life and finances controlled by another individual or group — a conservator — appointed by a judge. Spears' conservatorship began in 2008, and her father, Jamie Spears, has served as conservator of her estate, while Jodi Montgomery serves as conservator of her person. Jamie Spears moved to have Britney Spears placed under a conservatorship after the pop star was hospitalized on psychiatric hold in early 2008, which came as she had been experiencing a public breakdown amid her divorce and subsequent custody battle. The conservatorship was initially temporary, but was later made permanent and has continued for 13 years. Why is it still in place? Jamie Spears has long maintained that his daughter's conservatorship has been necessary and that it helped get her "through a major life crisis." But proponents of a movement known as #FreeBritney have argued the singer falls short of the criteria necessary for a conservatorship, as they're meant to be reserved for those who are impaired and deemed unable to care for themselves. The same year Spears' conservatorship began, she released a new studio album and appeared on How I Met Your Mother. She also went on tour the following year and since 2008 has released three additional albums. "I've represented dozens of conservatees in court," conservatorship attorney Tony Chicotel said in the Netflix documentary Britney Vs Spears. "Not one of them has ever had a job."

What did the judge decide? During a highly-anticipated hearing on Sept. 29, Judge Brenda Penny sided with the pop star and her lawyer, officially suspending Jamie Spears as conservator. "The current situation is not tenable," she said. Additionally, the judge granted Britney Spears' request to have Zabel replace her father temporarily as the conservator of her estate. Jodi Montgomery will remain as conservator of Spears' person. So is Britney finally 'free'? Britney Spears has been largely focused on fighting to remove her father from the conservatorship, so this latest decision was a monumental victory for her, though it didn't mark the complete end of the story. The conservatorship remains in place for now, and one outstanding question is whether it will be terminated without Spears needing to undergo another psychological evaluation. Both Britney and Jamie Spears had moved to end the conservatorship without having her evaluated, although some experts have expressed doubt that the judge would agree to this. Rosengart has called for the conservatorship to be terminated this fall, and the next hearing is set for Nov. 12.