Britney Spears' father Jamie files petition to end her conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition on Tuesday to end his daughter's conservatorship, after controlling her estate for 13 years.

The petition was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, with Jamie Spears stating Britney Spears, 39, is "entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," adding that her circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist." Additionally, Jamie Spears said under probate code, his daughter does not need to undergo a new psychological evaluation.

During an explosive court hearing in June, Britney Spears told Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny she felt the conservatorship was "abusive," and her father was keeping her from getting married and having more children. Britney Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition in August to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship, adding that there should be an investigation into whether he misused his daughter's money. Penny is expected to rule on the petition during a Sept. 29 hearing.

Jamie Spears has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, and his filing stated that "if the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no rights to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears."