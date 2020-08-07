The daily business briefing: August 7, 2020

Switzerland reaches deal with Moderna for vaccine supply

Switzerland said Friday it had a deal with Moderna for 4.5 million doses of the U.S. biotech firm's experimental COVID-19 vaccine if it proves safe and effective. The deal, which has an unspecified pricetag, is one of the first Moderna has struck with a government to provide a vaccine supply. "The federal government wants to ensure that the Swiss population has rapid access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine," the Swiss government said. "At the same time, Switzerland is supporting multilateral projects for the fair distribution of a future vaccine." The deal would give Switzerland access to enough of the drug to vaccinate 2.25 million people, as two doses are expected to be necessary. Switzerland also is in talks with other companies working on vaccines, and has allocated nearly $330 million to buy them. [The Associated Press]