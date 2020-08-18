The daily business briefing: August 18, 2020

Nasdaq surges to record with boost from Big Tech

The Nasdaq rose by 1 percent on Monday to close at a record high thanks to a surge by technology stocks that have made huge gains as Americans increased their dependence on the internet during the coronavirus crisis. Nvidia jumped by 6.7 percent after two analysts raised their price targets for the chip maker. The surge gave a big boost to both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, which continued to move closer to record levels it hit in February. The Nasdaq was the first of the three main U.S. indexes to recover the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus, as Amazon, Netflix, and other companies benefited from a boom in streaming entertainment, as well as remote work and learning under lockdowns. "Tech is the only trade," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. [CNBC, Reuters]