The daily business briefing: October 2, 2020

EU takes legal action against Britain over U.K. Brexit bill

The European Union informed Britain on Thursday that it is taking legal action over legislation that would breach the legally binding EU-U.K. divorce deal passed last year and violate international law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Britain's Internal Market Bill, which passed the lower House of Commons on Tuesday, "will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland-Northern Ireland" agreed to in the Brexit accord. The EU had set a Wednesday deadline for Britain to withdraw the bill, which gives London the power to ignore the Brexit deal's agreement on the 300-mile-long border between Ireland — which is part of the EU — and Northern Ireland, part of the U.K. Reinstating a hard border could reignite the long conflict ended by the 1998 Good Friday accord. Britain and the EU are also trying to negotiate a trade deal before the end of the year. [The Associated Press, Sky News]