The daily business briefing: November 2, 2020

Report: Nursing home staffing fell at crucial point in pandemic

Dozens of nursing homes had potentially dangerous shortages of caregivers in some of the deadliest days of the coronavirus crisis, limiting care for many vulnerable residents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing federal data. Up to 127 hard-hit nursing homes in New Jersey and New York had nurse staffing levels in April that were at least 25 percent below levels on comparable days in 2019. More than 300 nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks had at least one day when staffing levels dropped to more than 40 percent below where they were at the same time last year. "That's really endangering the residents," said David Grabowski, a nursing-home expert and professor of health-care policy at Harvard Medical School. "Problems happen during the pandemic when you don't have sufficient staffing on that given day." [The Wall Street Journal]