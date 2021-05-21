The daily business briefing: May 21, 2021

Treasury unveils plan to raise $700 billion by closing 'tax gap'

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that it plans to raise $700 billion in revenue by cracking down on taxpayers who owe the federal government more than they pay. Treasury officials said they would use several strategies to close the "tax gap," including increasing reporting requirements, giving auditors new tools, and imposing new rules on cryptocurrency. The effort will require billions of dollars in additional spending by the Internal Revenue Service, but is expected to yield a windfall that will help pay for some of the Biden administration's multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals, including President Biden's jobs and infrastructure proposals. Some of the initiatives would require approval by Congress. Tightening enforcement is considered a more politically palatable way to raise money than raising taxes. [The Washington Post]