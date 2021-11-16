Film crew members narrowly approve deal averting strike

Film industry crew members have approved two contracts with Hollywood producers, averting the chance of a strike that could have halted TV and film productions across the country, union leaders said Monday.

The deals passed 56 percent to 44 percent in a system similar to the Electoral College in U.S. presidential races, The Associated Press reports. But the margin in the popular vote among members of the 36 local unions of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees was razor-thin, with 50.3 percent voting yes and 49.7 percent voting no.

In their last vote, 98 percent of union members supported giving their leaders authority to call a strike. Union leaders reached the three-year deal with producers a month ago, two days before a strike deadline.