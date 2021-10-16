American workers are fed up

In any case, the callous behavior of the capitalist class has, ironically, helped create a rare window of leverage for American workers. Consumer spending is high but workers are scarce, and many are seizing this opportunity to get a new job or a raise. However, it won't last forever. As Hamilton Nolan argues at In These Times, unless more workers can be organized into unions capable of making present gains permanent, sooner or later the moment will pass. Already capitalists are demanding the Federal Reserve strangle the economy to reduce pressure on employers. It was strong labor and socialist movements that made the Nordics what they are. A century ago, those nations were about as unequal as the U.S. is now, and it took years of grinding political conflict to make them such comparatively great places for workers. If American workers want more than a temporary reprieve from capitalist abuse, we will have to fight.