Strong hiring doesn't dispel gloom

The U.S. labor market appears to be getting back on track, said Olivia Rockeman at Bloomberg. The economy added 531,000 jobs last month, easing concerns about a chronic worker shortage. New data also "paint a sunnier picture of the job market than previously thought" after the Labor Department revised the disappointing payroll estimates from August and September, adding 235,000 jobs to the totals. The unemployment rate sits at 4.6 percent, a pandemic low. The dark cloud: The labor-force participation rate, which includes Americans who are employed or actively looking for work, "has barely budged in recent months as millions of people remain on the sidelines." Even with October's gains, the economy is still 4.2 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level. A flood of people returning to work after federal stimulus benefits expired on Labor Day has not materialized as some economists expected. But more workers do seem to be trickling back.

"The economy is doing pretty well," said Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post. Job numbers are ticking back up, and "Americans' perceptions of the job market are stellar," with 74 percent saying that "now is a good time to find a job." Wages are rising, productivity is strong, and the stock market has reached all-time highs. "So why doesn't it feel that way?" Despite all the great indicators, Americans' confidence in the state of the economy is sliding. That's because we are beset by worries about inflation and supply chain disruptions canceling Christmas. The Biden administration is losing a "vibes war," said Derek Thompson at The Atlantic. Even if it doesn't reflect the reality, voters feel "rotten" about economic prospects, particularly rising prices. "But we may have reached an inflection point." The strong jobs report heralded that the worker shortage is easing. And while the supply chain snarls won't end overnight, they probably won't last too much longer. "Today's economy is better than it feels."