Facebook: Endless crises finally hit the bottom line

Confirming suspicions that it has been quietly "losing out against rivals in the war for attention," Meta last week reported its first-ever drop in users and a major decline in profits, said Hannah Murphy in the Financial Times. Meta, Facebook's parent company, admitted to a perfect storm of business crises, and "Wall Street reacted in horror"; a sell-off in Meta stock took its market value down by $232 billion in a single day — the biggest one-day decline ever for a single company. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg blamed rival TikTok. But TikTok alone does not come near to explaining the depth of Meta's troubles. "This was one of the most shocking earnings of my 27-year career," said Rich Greenfield, a media and tech analyst.

Apple's privacy changes look like a catastrophic blow, said Kate Conger and Brian Chen in The New York Times. Since Apple let "iPhone users choose whether advertisers could track them" across other apps and websites last year, just 24 percent have granted consent. Blocking advertisers from gathering data on their potential customers across different apps has disrupted a key selling point of Facebook's targeted advertising. Tough luck, said Megan McArdle in The Washington Post. Whole companies were "built around the clickbait Facebook seemed to want" and then died when Facebook "changed the algorithms to favor something else." Now the shoe is on the other foot. In 2012, Zuckerberg decided to transform Facebook into a mobile-first company. Problem is, he "shifted away from the open platform of the browser and onto a closed system where Apple set the terms." When Apple decided to change the deal, there was little recourse.