Is BT's 'great digital switchover' a catastrophe waiting to happen?

Concern grows for elderly and vulnerable as the landline is switched off

Photo collage of an elderly woman on the phone, looking upset. Behind her, multiple phone lines are getting tangled and cut with scissors.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Critics are warning that BT's "great digital switchover" is a "horror story" with "potentially catastrophic scenarios waiting to happen".

Landlines are being replaced across the country as the UK's telephone system goes digital, with the old copper network due to be switched off for good. But not everyone is sure that the modernisation project is a good idea. "The landline is dead," said The Telegraph, "and we should all be worried about what comes next."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Bt Mobile Phones
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸