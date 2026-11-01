Unpicking the triple lock

Andy Burnham’s government plans to downgrade the pension triple lock. Is it a necessary step, or an unfair raid on pensioners?

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Andy Burnham looking contemplative at Labour conference about triple lock
Andy Burnham admits that he could ‘pay a political price’ for the proposed reforms
(Image credit: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

The triple lock is a guarantee on pensioner incomes, and was introduced by the coalition government in 2011 to address high levels of old-age poverty: it was actually a Liberal Democrat manifesto policy and a key demand during coalition talks.

The aim was to halt the atrophy of the state pension. For the 30 years before that, pensions had been tied mostly to inflation, and had fallen relative to wages. The triple lock ensures that each year the payout rises by whichever of three figures is the highest: inflation (based on the CPI measure); the average increase in wages; or 2.5%.

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